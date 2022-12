This seems timely...

On this day in 2012, Hibs knocked out holders Hearts in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

David Wotherspoon's deflected strike ensured revenge was gained against Hibs' city rivals for the 5-1 hammering dished out in the previous season's final.

Not only was Hearts' trophy defence ended, so too was their run of 12 unbeaten Edinburgh derbies.

Remind yourself of the victory here.