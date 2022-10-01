Analysis: Southampton 1-2 Everton
- Published
Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport
Whisper it quietly but there appear to be plenty of green shoots of encouragement for Everton supporters right now.
Such is the quirkiness of statistics that a winless start to the season can become a six-match unbeaten run within the space of two games - but that is exactly the situation for Frank Lampard's Toffees.
The summer signings of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady were not headline-grabbers but both shone in Saturday's win at Southampton and have added much-needed steel to a defence that conceded at will on their travels last term.
That Everton boast the second best defensive record in the division so far is testament to that and if they continue to improve in attack, then they should comfortably avoid a second straight season of struggle.
Admittedly they will not face back-lines as leaky as Southampton's every week but with Demarai Gray's continued growth supported by the arrivals of Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay - two more understated but useful signings - there is reason for optimism in the blue half of Merseyside for the first time in a while.
It will have escaped the notice of few Evertonians that the win drew them level on points with Liverpool - and while that might not last, it is certainly a sign of progress they can hang on to.