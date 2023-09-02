Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is ready for a Brighton backlash at Amex Stadium on Saturday and says the Magpies will want to get their own bad results out of their system.

Albion suffered a surprise home defeat by West Ham United on Saturday and, allied to their 4-1 thumping at St James' Park in May, will be gunning to bounce back against Eddie Howe's side.

However, Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast that Eddie Howe's side have a response to their own back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool as their main priority.

"We are disappointed in how we have started but you can only keep on working to try to put it right," he said. "It's been tough but if you want to become a top team you have to be competitive against these types of teams.

"Brighton are another top side but the fact we beat them comfortably last season will be more fuel for them. I think it will be a good game for neutrals."

Fresh from scoring on the south coast last weekend, co-host and West Ham forward Michail Antonio offered some advice for Wilson's team-mates.

"Brighton try to entice you to come out and are very patient. Work from your shape, press as a team - which your lot does really well anyway - but at times sit in your shape and not run around like headless chickens."

Given Wilson's extended run on the subs' bench to start the season, he wasn't taking that lightly. "I'll take note of this for around the 65th minute," he joked.

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds