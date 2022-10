Midfielder Glenn Kamara has not travelled after failing to prove his fitness, but winger Rabbi Matondo and centre-back Leon King were both among the Rangers travelling party and are available for the game.

Luciano Spalletti has said he will make three or four changes from Sunday's win over Roma, but still intends to field a fearsome XI. Midfielders Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Tanguy Ndombele are both expected to be involved despite recent injuries.