A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

I﻿t feels like Leeds United are passing an extremely painful kidney stone. Everywhere you look, there is agony etched on faces - players, backroom staff, supporters.

A﻿nd then there is the torment of the hierarchy. A board now beaten with the very rod which restored its reputation each time disgruntled fans sing Marcelo Bielsa's name. A board being asked to remove itself - and its head coach - from power.

But a board seemingly holding its nerve while tens of thousands are increasingly frayed.

J﻿esse Marsch has been criticised over tactics and selection but, with Leeds in the relegation zone, he insists he and his employers "are unified completely".

After the 3-2 defeat by Fulham, chief executive Angus Kinnear was filmed being asked by a fan if Marsch has delivered: "No, the results aren't what we've needed, we all know that." When pressed if he still had confidence in the American: "We still think he can do a great job for us."

The club are heavily invested in Marsch, who was described as "someone we identified a number of years ago" when he was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal in February.

The squad publicly insist they are playing for the boss, but eight winless games means they are finding that hard.

The pain needs to go away - and quickly. As for that kidney stone, is it small enough to pass naturally or does it require surgery?