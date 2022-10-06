N﻿ewcastlestriker Callum Wilson believes Cristiano Ronaldo will finish the season as Manchester United's top scorer, despite the Portugal star spending a lot of time on the bench.

S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with fellow forward Michail Antonio, Wilson was frustrated to see Ronaldo left out of the team for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

However, he predicted that Ronaldo will find his way into the starting line-up and prove his worth to boss Erik ten Hag.

"﻿If you've got Ronaldo at your football club, you play the guy," Wilson said. "He got 20-odd goals last season and is still in peak condition.

"﻿That's what I don't understand. If your philosophy is to press from the front and that's why you don't go with Ronaldo, then put someone in to do the extra running for him.

"﻿He's an attacking weapon that they are fortunate to have. I think he stays until the end of the season and ends up United's top scorer."

L﻿isten to the full discussion on Ronaldo from 16'41 on BBC Sounds