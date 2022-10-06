P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer

Trent Alexander-Arnold, almost inevitably, added another layer to the debate surrounding his England status with his brilliant free-kick in Liverpool's Champions League win over Rangers.

Alexander-Arnold’s supporters question how England manager Gareth Southgate can possibly do without such a natural talent in his starting line-up with the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon?

The answer it seems, is quite easily as Southgate did not even select the Liverpool defender for the matchday squad in the Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley.

It is an argument that may appear to be complicated and yet is very simple.

For all the light and shade around Alexander-Arnold’s England career, the answer is one of the oldest of all – the manager prefers someone else.

Southgate indicated he believes Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has a better “all-round game” than Alexander-Arnold, which is particularly ominous as he currently appears to be third choice for that position behind Chelsea'sReece James and Kyle Walker of Manchester City.

James looks to be Southgate’s first choice at right-back while Walker can play on the right side of a back three and Trippier can play on both flanks. This gives Southgate flexibility in selection and game plan that he regards as invaluable.

And Alexander-Arnold’s goal and performance against Rangers did not tell us anything we did not already know. He is outstanding going forward but with a tendency to be suspect in defence.

He has proved both this season.