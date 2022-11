Former Aberdeen player and manager Stephen Glass has been named head coach at Memphis 901 FC.

It is his first managerial job since he was sacked by the Dons in February, with the club ninth in the Premiership.

Glass has signed a four-year contract at the club, and a statement on their website says: "From the very start of our search process, Stephen was always our targeted first choice and I am thrilled to welcome him to the 901 FC family."