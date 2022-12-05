F﻿ormer England goalkeeper David James has praised Jordan Pickford for his "professionalism" after his vital intervention laid a platform for England to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

T﻿he Everton shot-stopper needed to be alert when it was still goalless in England's 3-0 win over Senegal and James says he deserved his celebrations after England went in front.

"﻿Jordan is so focused and when you've made a save like that a few minutes before you go ahead, you realise the threat of the opposition," James told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"﻿He put in another excellent performance and showed tremendous professionalism. Those moments are about keeping your head and then you can celebrate after the game.

"﻿It's a lonely life as a goalkeeper until the final whistle - then you get to enjoy it."

