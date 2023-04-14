Should Manchester United be looking to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently?

The Austria international made it three goals in the past five games with a quickfire double against Sevilla in the Europa League and, says BBC Sport's football reporter Simon Stone, he could offer a cheap option in the summer.

"Sabitzer has been superb," Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "There is a lot of debate around whether they should be trying to keep him.

"Bizarrely he has scored more in five games for United than he did in 18 months for Bayern where he only got two.

"I would not imagine they would be too bothered about letting him go and United might profit from signing someone low key like that."

The 29-year-old was signed in January after the injury to Christian Eriksen and may find game time more limited after the Denmark midfielder's return to fitness.

Yet if he continues to be influential in front of goal, he could prove very handy to support United's fight on three fronts, and beyond into next season.