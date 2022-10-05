Ten Hag thanks Man City for 'difficult day'
- Published
Erik ten Hag has thanked opposite number Pep Guardiola after his side's "difficult day" at Manchester City.
Manchester United had beaten Liverpool and Arsenalin a run of four successive wins, but were mauled 6-3 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
"You will have setbacks," said Ten Hag, before United's trip to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.
"We beat the number one in the league, we beat Liverpool - but on Sunday we had a bad day at the office. Thank you for the lessons, Pep and City- we will take them and we have to learn and carry on."
Ten Hag admitted after the game he was disappointed with many aspects of United's performance and reiterated his criticism, saying it was "unacceptable".
However, the Dutchman is refusing to entertain doom-mongering at this stage of the season.
"We will stick to our principles," he added. "That is tactics sometimes, to surprise opponents and to bring something different in your game.
"We will do that in the future and we know we have to step up."