Ross County defender Keith Watson feels their dramatic weekend win over St Mirren was well-deserved and timely.

It was the first time they have scored more than once in a Scottish Premiership this season and lifted them off the bottom of the table.

County visit Hibernian on Tuesday and Watson said in a club video: "It's nice going into the game on Tuesday off the back of a 3-2 win at home.

"It was a much-needed win for us and one that our performances probably deserved over the past few weeks.

"It was great to get that win and now we are looking to build on that on Tuesday.

"It was massive, the boys really had to dig in. I thought going in 2-1 down at half-time was a bit harsh with the way the game had gone and the boys showed great character to turn it around.

"But we know the next two games are massive and they are two very tough away games. But we will go into the game with confidence. We want to build momentum now."