Rangers are considering a move for Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, with the 30-year-old out of contract at the end of this season. (Daily Express), external

Forward Jerry Yates admits it's "nice" to hear his name being linked with clubs such as Rangers after impressive form with Blackpool in recent seasons.(Football Scotland), external

Rangers missed out on the chance to sign Brighton and Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento, the player's father has revealed. (Scotsman), external

Fashion Sakala has taken to social media to confirm he's "very fine" after malicious rumours surrounding the Rangers forward were spread online.(Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip.