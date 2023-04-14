Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla: "I had to make (the changes) - there was no other way. Rafa [Varane] was injured and the first I had to make. Then Anthony Martial's first start after a long period, so we had to make him on the 60. Then with Bruno [Fernandes], I got the warning from the ref he was short before the second booking and the same with Antony, so I had no other choice but to make the subs.

"But, still, we controlled the game and we had to score the third goal. I think in the last 10 minutes of the game everything was against us but also we have to be more smart.

"We switched off the first goal, then we get an injury of Licha [Lisandro Martinez]. Both goals against were really unlucky goals. Two deflected. What can you do against it?

"Sometimes you have bad days, and you have bad luck and tonight was not our night."

On Martinez's injury: "He will not play on Sunday. I can't say what is the diagnosis and I prefer to wait and then we are clear and we know exactly what it is. It is not the area of the Achilles.

"I have spoken with him and he is OK. He is calm."