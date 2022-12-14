Aberdeen v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen are winless in their last 18 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L15) since a 1-0 league win in May 2018 under Derek McInnes.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to Aberdeen, winning 10 of those (D2) since a 1-2 defeat in February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Aberdeen have won each of their last five home league games, their longest such run since April 2017 when they won eight on the spin.