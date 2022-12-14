Aberdeen v Celtic: Pick of the stats

  • Aberdeen are winless in their last 18 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L15) since a 1-0 league win in May 2018 under Derek McInnes.

  • Celtic are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to Aberdeen, winning 10 of those (D2) since a 1-2 defeat in February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

  • Aberdeen have won each of their last five home league games, their longest such run since April 2017 when they won eight on the spin.

  • Jota has scored five goals in four Scottish Premiership appearances against Aberdeen, the only opponent against which he has scored more than twice for Celtic in the competition.