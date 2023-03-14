Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against Southampton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Mads Roerslev "is being assessed today" and Frank faces a wait to see if he makes the squad.

On Brentford's unbeaten run coming to an end, he said: "Hey, it’s football. Unless you’re one of the top clubs you lose sometimes."

He said "we could and should" have got more out of the Everton game and despite the defeat he was "very satisfied with the second half".

Frank hopes his side bounce back straight away against Southampton and said his players are "so determined".

He said "of course we are dreaming" about the possibility of European football, but added "it would be a challenge if that happens".

He said Saints "have become more solid" and expects a tough test, but said "I trust ourselves".

