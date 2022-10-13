AC Milan are preparing to open talks about a new deal with Portugal forward Rafael Leao and would like to get a deal sorted before the World Cup. Chelsea have been linked with the 23-year-old and are following the situation closely. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, external)

Meanwhile, Milan are interested in the Blues' 26-year-old midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose deal runs until 2024. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

Reece James is hopeful that the knee injury he suffered is not too serious following an initial assessment. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Finally, Chelsea are close to a deal to appoint Southampton's head of senior recruitment Joe Shields as their director of recruitment. (Guardian, external)

