Ange Posteccoglou almost reverts completely to the Celtic side that thrashed Hibs 6-1 last weekend. The only change from that being goalscorer Daizen Maeda replacing Sead Haksabanovic on the wing.

From midweek League Cup victory over Motherwell, Joe Hart returns between the sticks, Anthony Ralston and Alexandro Bernabei start in the full-back positions and it's a complete new front three as Liel Abada, Haksabanovic and Kyogo Furuhashi drop to the bench and being replaced with last weekend's hat-trick man James Forrest, Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis.