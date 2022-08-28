Analysis: Dundee United 0-9 Celtic

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

The heaviest home defeat ever for Dundee United in 113 years at Tannadice Park.

Five losses on the spin, with 23 goals conceded. How does Jack Ross, or anyone else, pick that dressing room up off the floor?

Hard to believe as it is, United came close to scoring. Glenn Middleton whipped one just wide and Steven Fletcher hit the post in the second half.

It was at the back where United fell apart. These are players in that defence who really impressed last season - Ryan Edwards, Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman amongst them.

They have no confidence in whichever keeper stands behind them. Jack Ross needs to find an answer to this conundrum, and quickly.