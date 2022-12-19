Starfelt press conference key points

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic centre-half Carl Starfelt has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's game against Livingston on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from his press conference.

  • Everyone is embracing the competition for places because it pushes everyone to be better.

  • The desire to win has been present since he joined Celtic in 2021, and hasn't dropped off.

  • He believes Livingston will pose a real physical threat, and that Celtic will have to be at their best to take all three points.

