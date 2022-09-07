Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season.

Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off.

"It's difficult for me to comment on the past, but I now see a happy Marcus Rashford," he said. "We saw some phases in his game that he could improve and he has worked really hard on different aspects.

"He likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch. He wants to give more contribution to the team, to the performance and to his development. That's what you see.

"It started with happiness and a really positive vibe."

Rashford's contract expires next year but United do have an option to extend for a further 12 months and Ten Hag was relaxed about the situation.

When asked whether he wanted Rashford to remain at the club for the long-term, he replied: "Definitely. United control the situation."