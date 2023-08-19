Man City 1-0 Newcastle: Key stats

Manchester City have now won each of their last 11 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium – only once have they had a longer such run under Pep Guardiola (14 games between September 2017 and March 2018).

Newcastle have lost their last 15 games against City in the Premier League – their longest ever losing run away from home against an opponent in their league history.

Phil Foden created seven chances from open play in this match, his most in a single Premier League game.

Newcastle recorded just one shot on target at the Etihad Stadium. This is their join fewest in a Premier League game under Eddie Howe.