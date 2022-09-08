Antonio defends Mendy over reaction
Michail Antonio says Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was "being professional" after his reaction ultimately led to West Hambeing denied an equaliser in their defeat at Stamford Bridge.
Mendy let go of the ball after a collision with Jarrod Bowen in the dying seconds of the Premier League game, with Maxwel Cornet firing home, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, which refereeing body PGMOL later admitted was a mistake.
Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio, while furious at VAR, said he completely understood why Mendy rolled around as though in great pain.
"If he hadn't behaved that way, we would have got the goal," Antonio said. "He behaved that way and he got what he wanted.
"At the end of the day, he's behaved professionally and it's worked for him.
"He's got to act like he's been hit because he's not getting up or getting the ball back. That's what most professionals would do in that situation."
However, the Hammers forward was less positive about VAR, saying it had caused "an absolute madness" and "needed to be binned".
