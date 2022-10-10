G﻿raham Potter says Thiago Silva is "a top professional and a top person" as the defender prepares to return to former club AC Milan in the Champions League.

Silva, 38, remains a fixture in the Chelsea backline and Potter has been hugely impressed with the ability and the influence of the Brazil captain.

"﻿He's a leader, a top professional and a top person," Potter said. "And he's a joy to work with.

"﻿He's been incredibly impressive on and off the pitch. I see his quality, the level he can play at and the amount of respect he has throughout the game.

"﻿All I can do is try and help him enjoy his football and be part of a winning team."

S﻿ilva's contract expires at the end of the season and the centre-back admitted he will need to start discussing his options, probably after the World Cup.

"﻿Now is not the right time to talk about a new contract," he said. "It's important to continue playing at a top level and to help my team achieve the best results.

"﻿There will be a time where we need to talk, probably around the World Cup. I will need to know for my family as it's not easy for them if I do not have a new contract.

"﻿It will be an important decision so we will see what happens."