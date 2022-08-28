Ross drops four big names against Celtic

United manager Jack Ross wasn't happy with the side that lost 3-0 to St Mirren last weekend and makes four changes to the starting eleven - including some big names.

Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt drop to bench, alongside summer signings Aziz Behich and Jamie McGrath.

Academy graduates Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman, and Archie Meekison come in with Scott McMann making up a back three with Graham and captain Ryan Edwards.

Midweek signing Sadat Anaku does not make the squad.