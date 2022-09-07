Ten Hag on squad rotation, Rashford and Ronaldo
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s opening Europa League game with Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Anthony Martial is still out – Ten Hag confirmed he is “progressing but not ready for training or a game”.
He emphasised that he has a squad not just of eleven players and says it is the “mentality” at Manchester United to win every game: “We need everyone. We want to win every game, every tournament and we take everything seriously.”
He wants every player to contribute when they play for United: “Maybe I cannot keep all the squad in every game but the team is improving. We have a really good bench and when they come on we want them to contribute to our success.”
Marcus Rashford was conscientious during pre-season to attain the levels he is now reaching: “We found phases in his game he could improve and he has worked really hard the past two-and-a-half months and that’s what you are seeing. It started with happiness and a really positive vibe.”
Asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play 90 minutes for United, Ten Hag replied: “Of course.”