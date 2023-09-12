Nawrocki not in Champions League squad

UEFA have released Celtic's Champions League squad for the upcoming campaign, and there are a few eye-catching exclusions, including three summer signings.

Defender Maik Nawrocki, midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu and forward Marco Tilio have not made the cut, alongside left-back Alexandro Bernabei and veteran midfielder James McCarthy.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and defender Yuki Kobayashi have also not made the squad.

Despite currently being sidelined by injury, centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales have been named, so too has midfield maestro Reo Hatate.

Here's Celtic squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart, Scott Bain

Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales, Nat Phillips, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh

Midfielders: David Turnbull, Odin Holm, Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo, Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor

Forwards: Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, Yang Hyun-jun, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest, Mikey Johnston