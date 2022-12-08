Brown had 'responsibility' to steer Saints through Covid

Steve Brown says relinquishing his role as St Johnstone chairman has been "on my mind for some time", but admits he couldn't walk away until he had steered the club through the Covid crisis.

Brown, who has presided over the most successful spell in the club's history, will end his 11-year reign on 31 May next year.

"When Covid-19 struck in March 2020 there was no way I could have stepped down then," he said.

"I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. It was an extremely challenging period and we needed sustained stability.

"The Double Cup win came the following season from Callum and the players and that was just amazing.

"Now I look around and see stability, on and off the park. So, after 18 years on the board, 11 as chairman, it is the right time."