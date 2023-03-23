Tottenham announce pre-season tour

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their Asia-Pacific pre-season tour will kick-off with a match against Premier League rivals West Ham in Perth.

The London derby will take place at the 60,000 seat Opus Stadium on 18 July, before the team travel to two further yet to be confirmed Asian cities.

This will be Spurs' third visit to Australia in eight years, having made a post-season trip to Sydney in 2015 to take on Sydney FC, before competing in the International Champions Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground a year later.

Last year the North London club travelled to South Korea for their pre-season tour.

Away from the matches, Spurs' players and staff will be engaging with local fanbases, supporting good causes and delivering grassroots football programmes.