Plenty of you have still been having your say on Roy Hodgson's return to manage Crystal Palace.

Here are some more of your comments:

Malcolm: I don't see what we gain from this. Patrick could have stayed until the end of the season and see what the results were like then. Roy is not an attacking manager, so I don't see him being able to improve where we need it most. The board failed by not investing in a proper striker when everyone was saying we needed one. No hope of staying up now!

Graham: Frustratingly understandable! There isn't really anyone out there who would want the position or is a good fit for us just now. Keeping us up is a priority and if this happens then we will have more options re: a new manager. The board need to think long and hard about releasing funds in the summer to add more quality players especially up front.

Peter: To say Palace are 'going backwards' because they are re-appointing a 75-year-old is simply ageism! Hodgson is a great manager and has that all-important experience. Good luck for staying up Eagles!

David: Well now we know for sure the club I supported as a very young man has no strategy. What are the board thinking? Roy is a wonderful guy, but he was asked to leave first time round for a reason. I wish him well, and not just because I want CPFC in the Premier League, but he'll need to get something out of the players that hasn't been there lately.