Former Newcastle captain Lee Clark has noticed a return to an "electric atmosphere" in the North East as Eddie Howe's revolution gathers pace.

The Magpies travel to Liverpool on Wednesday and Clark told BBC Radio Merseyside that Howe's team have given the fans "hope and inspiration".

"Everyone is together again," said Clark. "The new owners obviously have a lot of wealth but the staff and players have got the bond with the fans again.

"They're a really good side with some good players, even if they may be missing some important ones tomorrow in Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes."

The Magpies are unbeaten in their opening four games - including a dynamic draw with champions Manchester City - and Clark highlights one acquisition in particular for changing the culture.

"Kieran Tripper for £12m plus add-ons is one of the best buys in Newcastle's history," he said. "When you consider the market we're in, paying double would have still been brilliant.

"He's an outstanding player on the pitch but also with his leadership skills. To get him for such a small amount proves what a snip he has been."

