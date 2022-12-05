Manchester United are ready to move for Cody Gakpo in January as PSV Eindhoven are willing to sell the Netherlands striker, 23, following his impressive form at the World Cup. (Sun), external

However, United would have to pay £50m for Gakpo - double what PSV wanted in the summer - so may switch their attention to AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Mirror), external

Manchester United failed to sign Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo for £3.6m two years ago and will have to pay up to £70m for the 21-year-old this time around. (Sun), external

