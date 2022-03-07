Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

The Gunners continued their surge up the table with an entertaining, albeit ultimately tense win, keeping them unbeaten in the league since New Year's Day.

They played some really top-quality, slick football, even though they only had four efforts on target and were hanging on in the end after Moussa Sissoko struck.

It could have been so different though had Emmanuel Dennis timed his run better before slotting in Joao Pedro's pass just seconds into the game.

But Bukayo Saka was excellent again and involved in all three goals. He has scored or assisted 13 Premier League goals this season, with only Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (17) involved in more in Europe's top five leagues among players under the age of 21.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had a big hand in the third goal, too, grabbing the ball after it went out of play and quickly passing it to Saka, who took the throw-in that led to the goal.

Watford played their part in an engaging contest - Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale was the much busier goalkeeper - but have won just once under Roy Hodgson.

They become the fourth team to lose eight successive Premier League home matches, after Sunderland, Wolves and Norwich.