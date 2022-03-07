After Sunday's Manchester derby defeat, we've been asking United fans about what has gone wrong and what needs to change at the club.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Harry: It starts at board level. The board do not have a grasp of their responsibility nor understand their lack of knowledge of the sport. They show this by this continuous holding job of the interim manager. Ole was the first, Rangnick the second. Why did the board not bite off Conte's offer when it was available? Ten years wasted.

Brian: The problem started when Alex Ferguson left - he left a bad team and nobody has been able to sort the team out. They need to find a good manager, get rid of all the old players and start again.

Cal: Who's to blame? The players of course. The players cannot deliver the game plan on the pitch. Or they don't want to. The attitude on the pitch of the majority of them is appalling. They should be ashamed. They do not respect the shirt.

Keith: United are destined to be a top-third-of-the-table side but never challenge for anything. The Glazer family are not interested in the game, only the United brand name. However, the brand name is slipping due to these years of mediocrity and upheaval. A full rebuild of the team is inevitable - only De Gea and Sancho are worthy of the shirt and place.

