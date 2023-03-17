Former defender Martin Keown feels Arsenal's Europa League exit could be "a blessing" as the Gunners pursue a first league title since 2004.

A penalty shootout defeat to Sporting Lisbon ended their hopes of European success, though they remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"There's disappointment for Arsenal but you wonder, is this a blessing? Does it affect the momentum? I think not. There were a couple of injuries [though] so it could be an expensive defeat," Keown told BT Sport.

"But it almost seemed a game too many. Arsenal weren't even in Europe last season. Maybe it is a blessing they have gone out.

"The Premier League is looming so large [and now] they can go at it wholeheartedly. Arsenal are trying to hang on to Manchester City but we shouldn't be that surprised they have fallen foul with all the changes [against Sporting].

"They so desperately want to win the Premier League and it was too much to change their focus to another tournament."

