Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal are reaping the benefits of being able to name a consistent team, probably helped by not being in Europe this season. Much of Mikel Arteta’s tenure to date has seen both personnel and system tweaks too often but now the club have a blueprint to follow.

It's a precarious blueprint that would be tested by injuries in key areas, but one built on fantastic chemistry in the squad.

The Gunners are in the driving seat for the top four, spearheaded by the constantly improving Martin Odegaard (signing of the summer?) and Bukayo Saka.

As good as it is right now, with tougher fixtures to come, there is still very much a sense of ‘one game at a time’ for Arsenal fans, who won’t want to get too excited just yet.

It feels like the games against West Ham and Spurs away and Manchester United at home will be pivotal.