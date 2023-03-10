Erik ten Hag after Manchester United beat Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie: "We said that we had to reset and we have to bounce back and I think we played quite well in the first half.

"I think we should have been up 3-0 also, but then we made one mistake, then you go 1-1 into half-time. But we bounced back in the second half and I think it was a really good performance.

"It's not about ignoring [the Liverpool defeat]. We made mistakes and we got hammered for that because we didn't control the standards we have. We showed complacency and you can never do that in top football."

On whether an unchanged line-up offered the chance for players to redeem themselves: "Actually, yeah, but also I thought it was the best line-up for Betis. We played 23 games in a row with one loss and the 24th a huge defeat. You can't ignore all the 22 games before where this team played massively well."

On captain Bruno Fernandes: "I think he was the best player on the pitch and it shows his personality. He played a deeper role that I asked him to do and he did it brilliantly.

"He was the leader in making the game from the back in possession, making rhythm. He played a lot of good passes in between the lines and from we created a lot of chances."