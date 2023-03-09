Thomas Frank says Brentford won't let their "remarkable" 12-match unbeaten league run be a burden that they become obsessed with extending.

The Bees and French side Reims are the only sides in Europe's top five leagues that remain unbeaten in 2023, a stat Frank feels his side deserve huge credit for.

He said: "Unbelievable. I said to the players the other day after the Fulham game that it's remarkable for any team in the world.

"There are stats out there with the top five leagues, obviously Reims are doing an unbelievable job as well. But if you look at the other clubs, I think number 10 on the list was four games unbeaten. That just shows how difficult it is.

"It shows the incredible big praise we have to give to the players for the job they have done. Next question as a head coach is how can we keep it up? How can we keep continuing? Hopefully we can.

"They train so hard, they train so good. Hopefully we can keep putting performances out there to get the points, hopefully three points.

"Of course I highlighted it to enforce the message a day after the game. Then there is a week into the next where we are not mentioning it. We don’t mention it before the Everton game.

"The only thing I am focusing on is the task to try and win the game, or how we keep developing the team. There is so much determination and hunger in this team that it is just fantastic, boom, we won, onto the next and hopefully we can win again."