What do you think about Liverpool taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League final again?

Here's a snapshot:

Tommy: I'm happy it's Madrid in the final simply because of the sickening way Mohamed Salah was crippled by Sergio Ramos in what was, in my view, a calculated act of aggression in 2018 and gives us a chance of revenge. There is no Loris Karius this time to hand them the game. I’m pumped, YNWA.

Johnny: A battle between two true teams of European royalty - Liverpool v Real Madrid. Manchester City pretenders brushed aside yet again.

Anon: LFC have been unplayable for many teams this season. They need to do to Chelsea and Real what they did to Manchester City in the semi, then the cup treble is on. It requires a slip from City for the quad but it can happen. There is only a few weeks to find out.

Colin: I'm 50 and lucky enough to have seen first hand some of the greatest teams and players Liverpool have ever had. But this team and these players are smashing every record we've ever had. 139 goals in a season and still six games to go. "Mentality monsters," Klopp calls them. Allez les rouges!

