Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he's "encouraged" by boos from opposition fans because they indicate that his team are performing well.

The Magpies face Liverpool on Saturday, who scored a last-minute winner to win the fiery reverse fixture back in August.

Newcastle were booed off by the Anfield crowd after perceived time wasting during the fixture, and coaching staff from both sides clashed following the late goal.

Howe said: "I remember that night, I remember that reaction. I don't think that's been uncommon for us this year. I don't read too much into that, really. I think sometimes the more negative reaction you get the better you're doing, so I've encouraged that more if possible.

“I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one, we owe ourselves to do our best. We shouldn’t need Liverpool for motivation, we should get that from our needs and wants to have a successful season.”

Newcastle face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final next weekend but Howe believes his side cannot afford to think any further ahead than their next game.

"(Going full throttle) is our only way," he said.

"You can't play these games in any way less than 100%, especially against the top teams and we are facing them in the next three weeks."