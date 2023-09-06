‘I never take much time to enjoy good results’ - Kettlewell

Stuart Kettlewell says his “mind is always drawn to the next thing” as he looks to build on Motherwell's unbeaten start to the season.

Motherwell sit second in the league, behind Motherwell on goal difference, going into the first international break of the campaign but Kettlewell insists there’s aspects they can still improve upon.

“It’s probably everything we’d hope for in terms of some the levels of performances we’ve had,” he told BBC Scotland.

“There’s aspects in there that we could be better at, you want to be a perfectionist all the time.

“To be undefeated in the league so far, to have taken on from where we were in the league last season, the level of performance, the results, the resilience and togetherness that we’ve shown in abundance, it was nice to see.

“We always get these little milestones going into an international break. We hope it puts us in a good frame of mind in the lead-up to our next competitive game.

“I never take much time to enjoy good results or achievements, we’ve not done anything, I keep stressing that.

“We’ve not done anything other than we’ve had a good start to the season and I think most managers and coaches will tell you that your mind's always drawn to the next thing.”