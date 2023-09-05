BBC football commentator Robyn Cowen, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Everton's start to the season: "It's a tricky one, it's so hard. That's a big boost, to get their first point of the season [at Sheffield United on Saturday] but something's just not quite right there.

"Sean Dyche exudes 'good pair of hands' material but even he seems a bit like 'I'm not sure if we have enough here'. It's going to be a real struggle throughout the season, you'd think."

