Former Charlton Athletic defender Steve Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast that Thomas Frank should continue with the same style of play, despite Brentford recording three successive draws: "There's not a lot he [Thomas Frank] can do when his side is playing as well as it is and creating as it is.

"He'll be very frustrated. Only one side should have won that game and that was Brentford. They dominated the second half for sure and they missed a glutton of chances.

"Frank will be frustrated that they can't get themselves into that winning position and hold on to it. Their performance levels are very good. As a manager, you keep setting them up to do the same things because they are creating.

"The home form is vital, these little dropped points will be a concern. It puts a little but more pressure on."

On Neal Maupay's return to the club, Brown added: "I'm not sure if Maupay is going to be a starter here, Mbuemo and Wissa are working so hard and forming a really good partnership. He might be a bit part player becuase he's not been finding the net on a regular basis.

"He is going back to a club where there's great memories. He's had a tough tome at Everton, and maybe that little change in environment might see him back in the team and scoring goals."

Listen to the full podcast episode here

