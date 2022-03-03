It looks like Tomas Soucek has declared himself fit to face Liverpool on Saturday despite the head injury he suffered against Southampton.

The midfielder was forced off early in the second half of the Hammers' midweek FA Cup exit after being caught by the arm of Ibrahima Diallo.

The Czech Republic midfielder needed stitches on the wound, casting doubt over his availability for Saturday's game.

But he has since tweeted that he is "ready", which is a big boost for David Moyes as he looks to do the double over Jurgen Klopp's side.