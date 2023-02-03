Weston McKennie could start, but Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas, Sonny Perkins, Adam Forshaw and Archie Gray are still unavailable. Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Adams are all OK.

On the near sale of Jack Harrison to Leicester City late on deadline day and who sanctioned it: "When you came to look at it and when you looked at how we'd spent money, we tried to contemplate 'is it the right moment?' It was a chance to solidify how we felt about Jack. I don't fault anyone for visiting the possibility."

He added that he understands why from a footballing sense it didn't make sense to sell Harrison to Leicester. Marsch is confident that Jack's head is fine and that it's realistic to think he'll sign a new deal. He explains that "Jack's intention was never to leave".

He also said it was a case of having to align the player, the 49ers and Andrea Radrizzani across different time zones, adding that getting everyone on the same page took time.

Marsch said loaning Diego Llorente to Roma "leaves us a little bit short at the back." He added that he needed the move as much for his personal life.

On signing Diogo Monteiro: "Is he ready to take on the role of Diego? Possibly not [right now] but he's got big potential."

On the transfer window: "I've never felt so supported in the whole of my life... I'm excited and I'm motivated by what we can become."