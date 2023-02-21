Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Scott McTominay and believe they can get £25m for the midfielder. (Football Insider), external

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has been linked with United but says he has a contract with Barcelona until 2027 and hopes to stay with the La Liga club for "many more years". (Goal), external

The Red Devils have agreed a deal in principle with 18-year-old forward Alejandro Garnacho over a new five-year contract. (ESPN), external

United are also confident right-back Diogo Dalot will sign a new deal at the club. (Football Insider), external

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested in 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, who will be a free agent this summer after rejecting a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. (Talksport, external

Meanwhile, the father of Liverpool's 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic says the Reds were not going to sign his son from the Celta Vigo academy until they learned that United had stepped up their interest. (El Mundo, via Sport Witness), external

