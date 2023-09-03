Leon Osman, former Everton midfielder speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think they (Liverpool) started really well.

"All the damage was done in the first 15 minutes. They really showed their quality and Aston Villa were well below the standards I expected of them.

"It is exactly how they want to go into the international break. Alexander-Arnold was at the heart of every move Liverpool mustered.

"This is what they will want for the majority of games at Anfield. They will want it to be routine and the other team turning up just to get beat. That's what it felt like today.

"It was an impressive afternoon from Liverpool."

