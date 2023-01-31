Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Hakim Ziyech’s proposed loan from Chelsea to Paris St-Germain is in danger of collapse because the documentation to complete the transfer was not submitted in time.

A loan was agreed ahead of the French deadline and it was felt automatic it would be completed.

However, even though the Morocco international winger is in Paris expecting to be confirmed as a PSG player, the registration has not been completed.

It remains to be seen if there is any solution but, as it currently stands, Ziyech would have to return to Chelsea for the rest of the season.