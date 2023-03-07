Manchester United believe they will sign England striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham in the summer if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Sun), external

United boss Erik ten Hag would like to sign Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, but the 25-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona. (Caught Offside), external

United could also make another move for 27-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. (Football Insider), external

Captain Harry Maguire is among a number of first-team players the Old Trafford club are willing to sell this summer. (90min), external

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is also a United target. (Rai, via Mirror), external

Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, rejected a chance to meet United representatives while at Birmingham City because he did not want to miss training. (FourFourTwo), external

Staff at Manchester United have been assured there should be "clarity" on the club's ownership situation before the end of the season. (ESPN), external

