Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs are looking increasingly impressive under manager Antonio Conte and this convincing north London derby win over Arsenal keeps the Champions League alive.

Arsenal remain a point ahead in the race for the top four with two games left but Spurs may just have the kinder fixtures at home to Burnley and away at relegated Norwich City.

Conte has been the great transformative influence at Spurs, proving his world class as a manager once more. Spurs have hit the jackpot with the Italian and now they will hope more riches follow with a place in the Champions League.

He has assembled a side playing to a system that works to perfection for Harry Kane, who scored twice against Arsenal, and Son Heung-min, who added the third.

Spurs are on track to become a serious force under Conte - so long as they satisfy his drive and ambition. He has earned a reputation as high-maintenance, but this is only due to his desire for perfection, and his results make him worth it.

Well then - how are you feeling, Spurs fans? Have you now got the belief and momentum to claim fourth? Let us know here